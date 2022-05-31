Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Confirm Engagement With Sweet Photos

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Congrats are in order for Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff. According to People, the couple is reportedly engaged after dating for less than a year. A source confirmed to the outlet that the music producer popped the questions and now they're set to be married.

The engagement rumors sparked when Qualley was seen wearing what fans thought looked like an engagement ring while attending the Cannes Film Festival last week for her film Stars at Noon. According to People, the couple has been romantically linked since August 2021 when they were spotted showing some PDA in New York City. Page Six first reported the pair were kissing while stopping for some ice cream at the popular Milk Bar.

On Tuesday, May 31, Qualley posted some sweet photos showing off the engagement ring and confirming the engagement.

In March of 2022, the two made their first public appearance as a couple while being photographed with their arms wrapped around each other at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards. The actress shared a few photos from the evening and captioned it "Date night," confirming their relationship on social media.

In April, Qualley supported Antanoff at the 2022 Grammys. The producer was up for album of the year for his work on Taylor Swift's Evermore. He was also announced the winner of producer of the year, non-classical, for this work on Swift's "Gold Rush," Lorde's Solar Power, Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and more.

