Jimmy Eat World Announce New 2022 Tour Dates

Jimmy Eat World has some exciting news for fans. They announced their Something Loud Tour on Tuesday, May 31. The band will be joined by Charly Bliss for the 16 North American dates. The Brooklyn power pop band also announced the exciting news on their Twitter writing, "Catch us this September with absolute heroes, Jimmy Eat World," followed by several crying emojis.

In addition to the tour dates, Jimmy Eat World will also hit the stage at several festivals including the highly-anticipated When We Were Young Festival taking place in Las Vegas from October 22 to October 29. The sold-out festival will also feature bands like My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

Tickets for the Something Loud Tour go on sale on June 3rd at 10:00 A.M. Check out the upcoming fall tour dates below. For more information, click here.