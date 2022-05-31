Måneskin's Damiano David Responds To Mick Jagger's Comments On Rock Music

Måneskin's frontman Damiano David responded to Mick Jagger's recent comments about the state of rock and roll. During the band's interview for the cover of NME's Big Read, they shared their thoughts on rock legend's views on the concept of keeping the rock genre alive. While answering a question about Harry Styles, Jagger mentioned artists like Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly make him "think there is still a bit of life in rock'n'roll."

When asked about their thoughts on that sentiment, David said it was "a very old-fashioned way to see it”. He added that “Nobody is ‘keeping rock’n’roll alive’,” he continued. “It’s just impossible to kill. In my head what we’re doing is very different to what MGK is doing, which is very far from what Yungblud is doing, which is very far from what Willow Smith is doing, but a lot of artists are bringing back that kind of sound and energy: distorted guitars and real drums, to fucking play with a band with real analogue sounds, stage-diving – all the rock’n’roll shit. Music is just developing. Everything is colliding and mixing in a good way.”

David also told NME what he thinks about rock purists' views on comparing new rock acts to the greats like the Rolling Stones. He revealed he loves pissing them off saying, "It’s my guilty pleasure. For me, it just makes no sense to expect us to behave like the Stones or Queen. It already happened and peaked. They f---ing created a legacy and nobody can touch it."

“It’s so stupid and pointless to expect a band of 20-year-olds to replicate what was happening in the ’70s and ’80s. We’re in f---ing 2022, so we’re just trying to do something new that makes us feel satisfied and happy. I really enjoy seeing people say, ‘Oh, they’re not Led Zeppelin’. I know! We never will be. I’m not Robert Plant; I wish I was! I have to do my own s--t.”