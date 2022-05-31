Monkeypox Spread To California

The first case of monkeypox has surfaced in California and is being examined by the Sacramento County Public Health Department. According to California City News, the case in question was due to recent international travel. The current public health risk is low, but that does not mean it has been entirely contained.

“This case appears to be related to recent travel to Europe,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye shared with California City News. “[Sacramento County] Public Health is working with CDPH to conduct contact tracing, and risk to the general public is extremely low.”

If you are experiencing fever, rash, chills, headache, muscle ache, and exhaustion, it is recommended that you get checked for the virus before it spreads. California City News noted that the rash is easily distinguishable from other rashes.

The West African strain is less likely to cause fatality than the Central African strain that features a death rate of around 10%. Just this month, the U.S Centers For Disease Control And Prevention issued a health advisory regarding the outbreak. Though there is a vaccine available for monkeypox, it is being speculated that the virus is able to mutate, making it easily spreadable and less resistant to medicine.