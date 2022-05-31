Nick Cannon Visits North Carolina To Honor 102-Year-Old Great Grandmother

Nick Cannon recently stopped by North Carolina to celebrate his great-grandmother, and it's as sweet as it sounds.

The Masked Singer host arrived in Kannapolis over the weekend to celebrate his 102-year-old great-grandmother Corinne Cannon as she was recognized by her community, per WCNC. Both Cannon and his father were on hand for the event.

In addition to getting some love from her family, Corinne was also recognized by her alma mater Barber-Scotia College, a private HBCU in Concord. She was also honored by local leaders like Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for her work around the community as a supporter of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. According to the Independent Tribune, she was the first Black woman to be hired at the segregated Cannon Mills Plant in 1963.

The host of Wild 'N Out also spent some quality time with another — much younger — family member recently when got some family time with 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon.

"Moments like this make it all worth it!" he captioned a sweet photo of him giving his smiling daughter a kiss on her cheek.