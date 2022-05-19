Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Want More Kids After Vasectomy Consultation

"I'm not out here looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have," he added.



Cannon finally considered the vasectomy after he's made eighth children with five different women over the past 10 years. After welcoming his first set of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, into the world with ex-wife Mariah Carey, he went on to conceive his son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. Last year, he fathered another set of twins Zion and Zillion, 11 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Unfortunately, his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott passed away from brain cancer in December 2021. A month later, Cannon and model Bre Tiesi announced they have a new child on the way.



"I don't know if I would have designed it this way but it's one of those things," Cannon said about his multiple children. "When you're blessed with the gift of children, as we all know I've been through so much, I find solace. I find peace in my children, and I find purpose."



Elsewhere in the interview, Cannon also discussed his upcoming mixtape Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, which has a NSFW album cover featuring him and his ex-girlfriend Jessica White. Watch the entire interview here.