Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Want More Kids After Vasectomy Consultation
By Tony M. Centeno
May 19, 2022
Nick Cannon has enough children as it is. A few months after announcing the coming of his eighth child, the artist and daytime show host has revealed his plans to have a vasectomy.
In an interview E! News' Daily Pop published on Wednesday, May 18, Cannon praised his knack for conceiving children but also shared his plans to halt all future baby-making endeavors. Although he says he's been blessed with the ability to have so many kids, Cannon comically explained that he's not trying to "populate the Earth completely."
"I'm not out here looking [to have more]," Cannon said. "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation."
"I'm not out here looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have," he added.
Cannon finally considered the vasectomy after he's made eighth children with five different women over the past 10 years. After welcoming his first set of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, into the world with ex-wife Mariah Carey, he went on to conceive his son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. Last year, he fathered another set of twins Zion and Zillion, 11 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Unfortunately, his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott passed away from brain cancer in December 2021. A month later, Cannon and model Bre Tiesi announced they have a new child on the way.
"I don't know if I would have designed it this way but it's one of those things," Cannon said about his multiple children. "When you're blessed with the gift of children, as we all know I've been through so much, I find solace. I find peace in my children, and I find purpose."
Elsewhere in the interview, Cannon also discussed his upcoming mixtape Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, which has a NSFW album cover featuring him and his ex-girlfriend Jessica White. Watch the entire interview here.