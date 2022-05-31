President Joe Biden Suggests Razing Texas Elementary School After Shooting

President Joe Biden told a local lawmaker over the weekend there might be plans in place to destroy Robb Elementary School following the deadly shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, told KSAT about his conversation with Biden during his visit: "He said, 'I'm not going away. I'm going to bring you resources. We're going to look to raze that school, build a new one.' I can't tell you how many little children that I've talked to that don't want to go into that building. They're just traumatized. They're just destroyed."

Biden also told Gutierrez about his plans to move his field office from Eagle Pass to Uvalde for the next two years to "be closer to his constituents," KSAT reported.

According to FOX 7 Austin, sites of mass shootings have been destroyed in recent years, including Sandy Hook Elementary School. The site was torn down and replaced by a $50 million school.

During Biden's visit in Texas, he confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott and urged him to call a special session to address gun control.