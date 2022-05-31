Anonymous Donor Pays For All Funeral Expenses For Texas Shooting Victims

An anonymous donor has paid for all the funeral expenses of all the Uvalde school shooting victims, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said over the weekend.

The cost of all the funeral expenses for 19 children and two teachers totaled about $175,000.

"We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity, and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands," Abbott said, according to KABB.

Funeral services for the Robb Elementary School shooting victims start Tuesday (May 31), according to USA TODAY. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, and Maite Rodríguez, 10, will be laid to rest Tuesday following visitations at local funeral homes Monday.

SoulShine Industries, a custom casket company based in Edna, Texas, is donating 19 custom caskets to the families of the children killed in the deadly shooting last week, according to NBC DFW. "No family should have to bury a child. ... We don't just paint caskets here, we represent the lives of the people who have passed," owner Trey Ganem said.

Ganem said he personally spoke with each family to gather details about their kids to decorate their casket. "There were so many unique caskets that we did for these families. We did one with a dinosaur holding a flashlight and a pickle. And when the families are telling us, we're like, 'Wait did you just tell me of a flashlight, dinosaur and a pickle?' and they giggle, but for whatever reason, it was very special to them," Ganem said.