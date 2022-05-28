Harry Styles Pledges Sizable Donation For Gun Safety After Texas Shooting

Harry Styles is taking a stand for gun safety in the wake of the deadly school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week.

The "As It Was" singer announced Friday (May 27) that proceeds from his "Love On Tour" would go toward gun safety advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. In a press release, Live Nation said it would match Styles' sizable donation, totaling over $1 million.

The Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund is the "education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with nearly six million supporters," according to its website.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas. On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items," Styles said.

"Love On Tour" is scheduled to have 42 nights of shows that kicks off August 15 in Toronto.