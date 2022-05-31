Scarface Calls Out Ted Cruz For NRA Convention Speech After Uvalde Shooting

By Tony M. Centeno

May 31, 2022

Scarface
Photo: Getty Images

Rapper Scarface has joined the growing crowd of Texas artists who have spoken out after the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at an elementary school in Uvalde. He specifically called out Senator Ted Cruz for attending the National Rifle Association's convention just days after the shooting.

On Friday morning, May 27, the Houston native went on Twitter to share his opinion about the Texas senator who refused to cancel his scheduled speech at the NRA convention. The event happened just days after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School and was held less than 300 miles away from the city of Uvalde.

"Man @tedcruz has no compassion for anything or anyone," Scarface tweeted. "You took off at a time your constituents needed you most you flew to Cancun during the freeze, you let a man insult your wife, your father, hell he insulted you, and now you’re a trumpet you dare to show up at NRA convention?"

"Ay @tedcruz imagine the terror those little 4th graders faced," he continued. "The pain tha families are dealing with right now, This is a bad time to attend an NRA convention, btw I have a 4th grader, and I also have an assault rifle I’d be willing to part with my weapon, but NOT my 4th grader."

Cruz has not responded to the rapper nor other critics who also criticized his decision. The senator moved forward with his appearance at the NRA convention even after Governor Greg Abbott chose to pre-record his speech in order to attend a press conference about the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered by an 18-year-old shooter.

So far, 'Face joins the likes of Bun B, Slim Thug, Megan Thee Stallion and other Texas artists who have made their voices heard after the tragic events in Uvalde.

