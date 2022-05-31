"Man @tedcruz has no compassion for anything or anyone," Scarface tweeted. "You took off at a time your constituents needed you most you flew to Cancun during the freeze, you let a man insult your wife, your father, hell he insulted you, and now you’re a trumpet you dare to show up at NRA convention?"



"Ay @tedcruz imagine the terror those little 4th graders faced," he continued. "The pain tha families are dealing with right now, This is a bad time to attend an NRA convention, btw I have a 4th grader, and I also have an assault rifle I’d be willing to part with my weapon, but NOT my 4th grader."