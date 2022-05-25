Soon after the news broke, artists like rappers Slim Thug, Trae Tha Truth, Bun B and others began to speak out against the cruel act committed by Ramos. Trae revealed that he was invited to speak at the White House but passed on the opportunity to assist those in Uvalde who need help. In an Instagram Story, Bun B appeared to lashed out at lawmakers for not supporting any kind of change when it comes to gun laws.



"Let's see what we are really made of as a country now," the UGK rapper wrote over a collage of the young victims. "They're killing our babies! How many more have to die before we make some real changes?"



Meanwhile, Houston native Beatking, who has delivered a couple of hit songs over the past year, blasted the shooter for taking out his rage on innocent kids. In his tweet, he shamed Ramos and said that the shooter should've just killed himself.



"If you feel lame about life just go in a room and kill your self bruh," he wrote on Twitter, "but you tryna tell me that 14 kids that DON’T know you have to die because you needed some attention? I hate these mass shooters with my ENTIRE soul 😤💔"



See more reactions from other Texas musicians below.

