Selena Gomez Shows Off New Ankle Tattoo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 31, 2022
Selena Gomez has some new ink! The singer took to social media to share the interesting message she tattooed on her ankle. Over the weekend Gomez posted some footage of her getting inked to her TikTok, which has since been reposted by a fan account.
The new tattoo located on her ankle reads "By God" in simple lettering. Gomez has many tattoos, according to E! News. Last December the outlet talked with tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy who has given the singer many of her tattoos. According to McCurdy, Gomez has somewhere around eight and 10 different tattoos that are "hidden throughout her body."
Selena Gomez shows off new tattoo via tiktok pic.twitter.com/i09ZGlXy4u— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 30, 2022
The tattoo artist also talked about designing and tattooing a "traditional pair of praying hands with a rosary" on the Gomez in 2019. "She was excited," he told E! News. "When I did her tattoo of the prayer hands, we were listening to her album [Rare]. And it's nerve-wracking trying to critique your own work before the world sees it, and this time I could tell she was just really happy with it."
Gomez's other tattoos include a small music note on her wrist, and a neck tattoo with roman numerals for the number 76 which "was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her," according to Bang Bang. She also has the letter G tattooed behind her left ear and the word "sunshine" on her right foot.
Earlier this month, Selena revealed that she's currently back in the studio working on a new album. Meanwhile, fans can watch the Rare Beauty founder on their small screens in Hulu's Ony Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The critically-acclaimed series will premiere its second season on June 28.