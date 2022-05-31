Selena Gomez Shows Off New Ankle Tattoo

The tattoo artist also talked about designing and tattooing a "traditional pair of praying hands with a rosary" on the Gomez in 2019. "She was excited," he told E! News. "When I did her tattoo of the prayer hands, we were listening to her album [Rare]. And it's nerve-wracking trying to critique your own work before the world sees it, and this time I could tell she was just really happy with it."

Gomez's other tattoos include a small music note on her wrist, and a neck tattoo with roman numerals for the number 76 which "was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her," according to Bang Bang. She also has the letter G tattooed behind her left ear and the word "sunshine" on her right foot.

Earlier this month, Selena revealed that she's currently back in the studio working on a new album. Meanwhile, fans can watch the Rare Beauty founder on their small screens in Hulu's Ony Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The critically-acclaimed series will premiere its second season on June 28.