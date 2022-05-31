This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Louisiana

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot.

The Daily Meal searched the country to compile a list of the best all-you-can-eat buffet in each state, basing their decision on reviews, food selection, decor and local popularity. According to the site:

"We also made sure that even when these deals are on the pricier side, they are worth the price. No matter the style of food served, these all-you-can-eat deals all have obtained legendary status. Just be sure to follow the primary rule: don't fill up on bread."

So which Louisiana restaurant was named the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the state?

Dooky Chase Restaurant

Located in New Orleans, Dooky Chase offers a lunch buffet that changes daily throughout the week and includes some of your go-to Southern favorites. Dooky Chase is located at 2301 Orleans Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about Louisiana's best buffet:

"New Orleans' Dooky Chase has been a quintessential Louisiana restaurant since 1941. On Tuesdays through Fridays, the team sets out a lunch spread that's legendary. It changes daily, but you can expect to find classic New Orleans dishes like red beans and rice, hot sausage, fried catfish, collard greens, yams, meatloaf and green beans and some of the absolute best fried chicken in America."

Check out the full list here to see the best buffets in America.