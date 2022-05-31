This Is The Best Hot Dog In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Tony's Hot Dogs as the top choice for Alabama.

"This no-frills hot dog joint is beloved for its flavorful hot dogs, healthy menu options, and affordable prices," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Reviewers sing its praises, describing Tony's as 'a gem,' serving hotdogs that are 'full of flavor and good to the last bite' and 'always prepared to order with fresh ingredients.'"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best hot dog in every state: