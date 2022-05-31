This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot dogs, with a popular choice being the specialty dog with 'The Works' (chili, mustard, and relish," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Be prepared for a long line, but don't let it deter you—it moves extremely quickly thanks to the talented staff."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best hot dog in every state: