This Is The Best Hot Dog In California
By Jason Hall
May 31, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A San Diego restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in California.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Duff's Dogzz as the top choice for California.
"Duff's Dogzz is a no-frills hot dog stand known for its low prices and wide array of state-inspired dogs," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "In addition to the usual suspects like New York and Chicago, there's also a popular "islands" themed option topped with pineapple salsa."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best hot dog in every state:
- Alabama- Tony's Hot Dogs (Birmingham)
- Alaska- International House of Hot Dogs (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Nogales Hot Dogs No. 2 (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- ScoopDog (Little Rock)
- California- Duff's Dogzz (San Diego)
- Colorado- Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution (Littleton)
- Connecticut- Blackie's Hot Dog Stand (Cheshire)
- Delaware- The Dog House (Newcastle)
- Florida- Sweet Dogs 305 (Miami)
- Georgia- Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs (Marietta and Cartersville)
- Hawaii- Puka Dog (Koloa and Poipu)
- Idaho- Scotty's Hot Dogs (Boise)
- Illinois- Flub a Dub Chub's (Chicago)
- Indiana- Garcia's Hot Dogs (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Bob's Drop Inn (Le Mars)
- Kansas- Wiener Kitchen (Overland Park)
- Kentucky- Lonnie's Best Tate of Chicago (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Cochon Butcher (New Orleans)
- Maine- Flo's Steamed Hot Dogs (Cape Neddick)
- Maryland- G&A Restaurant (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- George's Coney Island (Worcester)
- Michigan- Duly's Place (Detroit)
- Minnesota- The Wienery (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Small Time Hot Dogs (Winona)
- Missouri- Woofie's Hot Dogs (Overland)
- Montana- Mr Hot Dogs (Butte)
- Nebraska- Coney Island Lunch Room (Grand Island)
- Nevada- Buldogis (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Puppy Love Hot Dogs (Concord)
- New Jersey- Hiram's Roadstand (Fort Lee)
- New Mexico- Urban Hot Dog Company (Albuquerque)
- New York- Crif Dogs (New York City)
- North Carolina- Hot Dog World (Hendersonville)
- North Dakota- DogMahal DogHaus (Grand Forks)
- Ohio- Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Siegie's Sausage Factory (Tulsa)
- Oregon- Otto's Sausage Kitchen (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Coney Island Lunch (Scranton)
- Rhode Island- Olneyville New York System (Providence and Cranston)
- South Carolina- Jack's Cosmic Dogs (Mt Pleasant)
- South Dakota- Hungry Dog (Mitchell)
- Tennessee- D&B Hot Dogs (Knoxville)
- Texas- Angry Dog (Dallas)
- Utah- J. Dawgs (various locations)
- Vermont- Hound Dogs (Manchester Center)
- Virginia- Haute Dogs and Fries (Alexandria)
- Washington- Dog in the Park (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Hillbilly Hot Dogs (Lesage)
- Wisconsin- Hot Dog Avenue (Wisconsin Dells)
- Wyoming- Weenie Wrangler (Cheyenne)