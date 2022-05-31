This Is The Best Hot Dog In California

By Jason Hall

May 31, 2022

Corn dog at Santa Cruz Beach, California
Photo: Getty Images

A San Diego restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in California.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Duff's Dogzz as the top choice for California.

"Duff's Dogzz is a no-frills hot dog stand known for its low prices and wide array of state-inspired dogs," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "In addition to the usual suspects like New York and Chicago, there's also a popular "islands" themed option topped with pineapple salsa."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best hot dog in every state:

  1. Alabama- Tony's Hot Dogs (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- International House of Hot Dogs (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Nogales Hot Dogs No. 2 (Phoenix)
  4. Arkansas- ScoopDog (Little Rock)
  5. California- Duff's Dogzz (San Diego)
  6. Colorado- Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution (Littleton)
  7. Connecticut- Blackie's Hot Dog Stand (Cheshire)
  8. Delaware- The Dog House (Newcastle)
  9. Florida- Sweet Dogs 305 (Miami)
  10. Georgia- Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs (Marietta and Cartersville)
  11. Hawaii- Puka Dog (Koloa and Poipu)
  12. Idaho- Scotty's Hot Dogs (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Flub a Dub Chub's (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Garcia's Hot Dogs (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Bob's Drop Inn (Le Mars)
  16. Kansas- Wiener Kitchen (Overland Park)
  17. Kentucky- Lonnie's Best Tate of Chicago (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Cochon Butcher (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Flo's Steamed Hot Dogs (Cape Neddick)
  20. Maryland- G&A Restaurant (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- George's Coney Island (Worcester)
  22. Michigan- Duly's Place (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- The Wienery (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Small Time Hot Dogs (Winona)
  25. Missouri- Woofie's Hot Dogs (Overland)
  26. Montana- Mr Hot Dogs (Butte)
  27. Nebraska- Coney Island Lunch Room (Grand Island)
  28. Nevada- Buldogis (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Puppy Love Hot Dogs (Concord)
  30. New Jersey- Hiram's Roadstand (Fort Lee)
  31. New Mexico- Urban Hot Dog Company (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Crif Dogs (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- Hot Dog World (Hendersonville)
  34. North Dakota- DogMahal DogHaus (Grand Forks)
  35. Ohio- Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace (Columbus)
  36. Oklahoma- Siegie's Sausage Factory (Tulsa)
  37. Oregon- Otto's Sausage Kitchen (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Coney Island Lunch (Scranton)
  39. Rhode Island- Olneyville New York System (Providence and Cranston)
  40. South Carolina- Jack's Cosmic Dogs (Mt Pleasant)
  41. South Dakota- Hungry Dog (Mitchell)
  42. Tennessee- D&B Hot Dogs (Knoxville)
  43. Texas- Angry Dog (Dallas)
  44. Utah- J. Dawgs (various locations)
  45. Vermont- Hound Dogs (Manchester Center)
  46. Virginia- Haute Dogs and Fries (Alexandria)
  47. Washington- Dog in the Park (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Hillbilly Hot Dogs (Lesage)
  49. Wisconsin- Hot Dog Avenue (Wisconsin Dells)
  50. Wyoming- Weenie Wrangler (Cheyenne)
