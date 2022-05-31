This Is The Best Hot Dog In California

A San Diego restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in California.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Duff's Dogzz as the top choice for California.

"Duff's Dogzz is a no-frills hot dog stand known for its low prices and wide array of state-inspired dogs," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "In addition to the usual suspects like New York and Chicago, there's also a popular "islands" themed option topped with pineapple salsa."

