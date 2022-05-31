You Need To Try The Best Bakery In Ohio

There's just something about stepping into a warm bakery, the smell of sweet and savory treats floating through the air, that feels like a warm hug. If you are in need of a warm hug in the shape of a great bakery to visit in your state, you are in the right place.

Eat This, Not That named Boosalis Baking & Cafe in Centerville as the best bakery in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

The French-inspired pastries at this family-run joint are all made from scratch with European-grade butter, using time-honored baking traditions and recipes that have been passed down for generations. Yelpers agree that all of that effort is obvious once you take one bite of their scones, croissants, cookies, macaroons, florentines, financiers, and other treats, or sandwiches on homemade bread. Without a doubt, the most popular item of the best bakery in Ohio is the ultra-rich Kouign-Amann pastry—a buttery croissant that's served like a cupcake. Other favorites include the pecan sticky buns, chocolate croissants, ginger molasses cookies, and peanut butter cookies, all of which they say rival any European bakery.

