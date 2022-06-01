Deshaun Watson Now Faces 23rd Lawsuit
By Jason Hall
June 1, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson now faces a 23rd accusation of sexual misconduct after another message therapist filed a civil lawsuit against him in Texas on Tuesday (March 31).
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all the women in the cases against Watson, confirmed the lawsuit was filed and said more legal action was forthcoming in a text to the Associated Press on Wednesday (June 1), though not providing additional details.
“I will be filing a 24th case soon,” Buzbee wrote.
NFL officials met with Watson in Texas last month amid the league's ongoing investigation to determine whether Watson violated the NFL's code of conduct.
Watson now faces 23 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions, however, two Texas grand juries have declined to indict him on criminal charges and the quarterback has maintained his innocence throughout the legal process.
The initial report of the meeting came after CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported that Watson planned to host several of his new Browns teammates in the Bahamas days later as part of a bonding session ahead of team-organized activities and the upcoming 2022 NFL season.
I'm told #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as Watson has also secured a field there to continue offseason workouts.— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 16, 2022
In March, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson chose to play for the Browns and waived his no-trade clause ahead of an agreed deal between the Browns and the Houston Texans.
Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022
The Browns were initially informed that they were out of the running for Watson on March 17, according to multiple reports.
"Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources," Schefter tweeted on March 18. "Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland."
The former Clemson standout requested a trade from the Texans prior to the allegations surfacing and later being ruled out of every game during the 2021 season for "non-injury reasons/personal matter," though never specifically being suspended or placed on any reserve list.