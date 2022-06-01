Deshaun Watson Now Faces 23rd Lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson now faces a 23rd accusation of sexual misconduct after another message therapist filed a civil lawsuit against him in Texas on Tuesday (March 31).

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all the women in the cases against Watson, confirmed the lawsuit was filed and said more legal action was forthcoming in a text to the Associated Press on Wednesday (June 1), though not providing additional details.

“I will be filing a 24th case soon,” Buzbee wrote.

NFL officials met with Watson in Texas last month amid the league's ongoing investigation to determine whether Watson violated the NFL's code of conduct.

Watson now faces 23 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions, however, two Texas grand juries have declined to indict him on criminal charges and the quarterback has maintained his innocence throughout the legal process.

The initial report of the meeting came after CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported that Watson planned to host several of his new Browns teammates in the Bahamas days later as part of a bonding session ahead of team-organized activities and the upcoming 2022 NFL season.