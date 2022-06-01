Drake Dances With Jack Harlow's Mom In 'Churchill Downs' Video

The video takes place at the famed Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville during the annual Kentucky Derby and what appears to be the Louisville Slugger factory. It also features cameos from Harlow's parents, DJ Drama, comedian Druski and others. The video comes in support of Harlow's most recent album Come Home The Kids Miss You. It also arrives ahead of the rapper's upcoming tour with City Girls.



Jack and Drake definitely had a grand ol' time making the music video. During their down time, Harlow decided to give a quick interview to NBC Sports. Not long into the interview, Drake came creeping into the shot and began talking about his experience working with Harlow. That's when the Canadian rapper told the reporter that he was drunk.



“And we’re drunk," Drake said randomly. “He’s sober. I’m drunk."



Meanwhile, Druski, who has been a big supporter of Harlow, also commented on how "inspirational" the video is.



"This video was one for the books," Druski wrote in an Instagram Story post. "So inspirational to see Jack bring some of the biggest stars to his city & Kentucky to show us so much Love."



Watch Jack Harlow and Drake's "Churchill Downs" video up top.