Since the tour will hit Toronto in October, we can only manifest a potential guest appearance from Drake. Both "Churchill Downs" rappers became even better friends after they took over the Kentucky Derby over the weekend. During his interview with The Breakfast Club last week, Harlow detailed their time in Turks and Caicos and also described how he responded when he first heard their new collaboration, which leaked a few weeks before his album dropped.



"I wanted to add to it," he said "The moment he did it I was like.. because he went stupid. He went stupid...but I feel like that's one of my best verses. He went so crazy that I was like 'Yo I'm going to have to add bars or everybody is going to say he bodied me on my s**t.'"



Jack and City Girls' Yung Miami first worked together when she guest-starred in the Kentucky native's video for "Nail Tech." Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Check out the tour stops below.





Jack Harlow Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour

Sept. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 8 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Sept. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sept. 20 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Sept. 28 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Oct. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

Oct. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

Oct. 9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 14 – Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Oct. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena