Jack Harlow Announces Fall Tour Dates With City Girls
By Tony M. Centeno
May 9, 2022
Jack Harlow has been having the time of his life since he dropped his new album Come Home The Kids Miss You. After turning up at the Kentucky Derby with Drake, the rapper plans to keep the festivities going with his upcoming tour.
On Monday, May 9, Jack Harlow announced the dates for his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour featuring none other than City Girls. The 22-city tour will begin in September in Nashville, Tenn. and will hit major cities around the U.S. and Canada until it wraps up in the middle of October in Atlanta. City Girls will open for Harlow in every city except Boston.
Since the tour will hit Toronto in October, we can only manifest a potential guest appearance from Drake. Both "Churchill Downs" rappers became even better friends after they took over the Kentucky Derby over the weekend. During his interview with The Breakfast Club last week, Harlow detailed their time in Turks and Caicos and also described how he responded when he first heard their new collaboration, which leaked a few weeks before his album dropped.
"I wanted to add to it," he said "The moment he did it I was like.. because he went stupid. He went stupid...but I feel like that's one of my best verses. He went so crazy that I was like 'Yo I'm going to have to add bars or everybody is going to say he bodied me on my s**t.'"
Jack and City Girls' Yung Miami first worked together when she guest-starred in the Kentucky native's video for "Nail Tech." Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Check out the tour stops below.
Jack Harlow Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour
Sept. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 8 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Sept. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Sept. 20 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum
Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
Sept. 28 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Oct. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
Oct. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
Oct. 9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct. 11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
Oct. 14 – Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Oct. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena