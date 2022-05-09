Jack Harlow Announces Fall Tour Dates With City Girls

By Tony M. Centeno

May 9, 2022

Jack Harlow & City Girls
Photo: Getty Images

Jack Harlow has been having the time of his life since he dropped his new album Come Home The Kids Miss You. After turning up at the Kentucky Derby with Drake, the rapper plans to keep the festivities going with his upcoming tour.

On Monday, May 9, Jack Harlow announced the dates for his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour featuring none other than City Girls. The 22-city tour will begin in September in Nashville, Tenn. and will hit major cities around the U.S. and Canada until it wraps up in the middle of October in Atlanta. City Girls will open for Harlow in every city except Boston.

Since the tour will hit Toronto in October, we can only manifest a potential guest appearance from Drake. Both "Churchill Downs" rappers became even better friends after they took over the Kentucky Derby over the weekend. During his interview with The Breakfast Club last week, Harlow detailed their time in Turks and Caicos and also described how he responded when he first heard their new collaboration, which leaked a few weeks before his album dropped.

"I wanted to add to it," he said "The moment he did it I was like.. because he went stupid. He went stupid...but I feel like that's one of my best verses. He went so crazy that I was like 'Yo I'm going to have to add bars or everybody is going to say he bodied me on my s**t.'"

Jack and City Girls' Yung Miami first worked together when she guest-starred in the Kentucky native's video for "Nail Tech." Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Check out the tour stops below.


Jack Harlow Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour

Sept. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 8 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Sept. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sept. 20 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Sept. 28 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Oct. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

Oct. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

Oct. 9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 14 – Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Oct. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.