Jack Harlow Reveals His Aspirations To Join The Mile High Club

"No," he admitted. "Everyone is like 'Yo you're Jack Harlow. What's wrong with you?' Private is one thing. My goal is commercial. I want to be turned on!"



In addition to explaining his sexual aspirations in the sky, Harlow also got another surprise during his stop in L.A. While he was in the studio with J. Cruz, the rapper got a surprise visit from none other than Danielle Fishel aka "Topanga" from Boy Meets World. Fishel assisted Harlow in his album promo by starring in the teaser for his latest album. As he discussed in a previous interview, Harlow has known the actress for some time. She was actually one of the first Hollywood names to co-sign him at the beginning of his career.



"You want to talk about professionalism?" Fishel said of Harlow. "I have known Jack since he was 20 and his professionalism is the thing that impresses me the most about him and seeing him that day when we did the trailer took it to a completely different level."



See their surprise interaction below.