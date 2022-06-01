Florida Man Possibly Killed By Alligator While Searching For Frisbees

Authorities suspect an alligator killed a 47-year-old man after he was found dead in a Florida lake on Tuesday (May 31), according to Tampa Bay Times.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says people discovered the corpse of the victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, in the lake at John S. Taylor Park. Largo Police believe the man waded into the waters to retrieve frisbees.

Reporters noted that there are no-swimming signs dotted around the park, which is near a disc golf course.

Later that day, WFLA learned the gator possibly involved in the man's death was captured and euthanized. FWC will perform a necropsy on the animal to determine whether it killed the victim or not.

Locals told news outlets that the park and lake are known for having plenty of gators lurking about. They also told reporters that people often journey into the lake to retrieve flying discs and sell them for money.

”When people come to town, that’s one of the courses I point people towards to see the attraction of the large alligators,” Charlie Goodpasture, a professional disc golfer, told the Times. “It’s something I warn people about when they come to town, just because us locals know that there are quite a few gators there.”