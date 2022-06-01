Former Dallas Cowboys Star Marion Barber Found Dead In His Apartment

By Dani Medina

June 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys star Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by police on Wednesday (June 1), according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

His cause of death is unknown. Barber was 38.

"Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber. Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location," a Frisco police spokesperson said.

The Dallas Cowboys issued the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber II. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2011. The Pro Bowler finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns. He retired before the start of the 2012 season.

