Gas Station Charges Over $8 Per Gallon In L.A

It is no secret that the price of gas is rising all over the country. According to FOX11, one L.A-area Chevron gas station in particular is now charging over $8 per gallon.

A spokesperson for Chevron said that there is more that goes into determining the price of oil than people may consider. Because a lot of gas stations across the state are independently owned; the price of gas can fluctuate from station to station.

"In addition to the price of oil, other factors include the competitive conditions in the marketplace, the higher cost to produce gasoline to the specifications required by the California Air Resources Board, costs associated with fuel distribution, local, state and federal taxes, California carbon-compliance costs, recent inflationary pressures, and fixed costs of doing business that are often higher in California relative to other states (e.g., the cost of commercial real estate)," Chevron said in a statement.

FOX11 mentioned that due to the rise in gas prices, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a plan in March that would serve to distribute $400 debit cards to each registered vehicle owner throughout the state. That price would double if the resident owned more than one vehicle. Lawmakers have yet to finalize this proposal, or any in regards to gas price relief for Californians. Most gas prices throughout the city hover around $6 per gallon.