Have You Been To The Best Coffee Shop In L.A?

The best coffee shop in L.A also has a great atmosphere that is perfect for co-working. Sometimes, getting away from the house is a necessity; and what better place to retreat to than a light and airy coffee shop? This coffee shop is so popular that there is a second location open in Calabasas.

According to a list put together by L.A Eater, the best coffee shop in all of L.A is 10 Speed Coffee. 10 Speed Coffee is popular for the quality and variety of tea and coffee that they serve. 10 Speed is located in the heart of Santa Monica's bicycling district. Bicyclists often stop in for a quick cup of coffee that they can take on the go.

Here is what L.A Eater had to say about the best coffee shop in all of L.A:

"Appealing to bicycle culture on the Westside, this Calabasas and Santa Monica cafe does well-crafted espresso drinks and a light menu of teas and tonics to help cyclists to continue their routes. Otherwise, the Santa Monica shop is a light-filled oasis to work or host in-person meetings or just get out of the house."

