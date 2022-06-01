This Is The Cheapest Nonstop Flight Out Of L.A

By Logan DeLoye

June 1, 2022

Plane over Cancun
Photo: Getty Images

As the days get longer and the season gets hotter, the urge to travel gets stronger. Taking a quick weekend trip does not have to break the bank. There are a few flights available that will take you to beautiful destinations around the country for a low price; and what better way to travel than on a direct flight for under $30?

According to Skyscanner, the cheapest nonstop flight out of L.A is a $20 flight to Las Vegas. Other cheap, direct flights out of LAX include a flight to Oakland for $23, and a flight to Salt Lake City for $24. You can also fly to Medford, Oregon for $25.

Here is what Skyscanner had to say about flying out of LAX:

"Los Angeles International Airport, LAX, serves over 36 million passengers every year. All four legacy airlines use it as a hub: Delta, United, American and Alaskan. Horizon Air and Great Lakes Airlines also use it as a hub, and Southwest, Virgin America, Allegiant, Volaris, Air New Zealand, and Qantas all have it as focus city. In total, there are over 60 airlines operating out of LAX, serving 87 domestic routes and 69 international ones. Because it’s such an integral part of the US air travel system, it’s not difficult to find cheap flights from LAX to just about anywhere in the country. There are 9 terminals arranged as a horseshoe, and distances between gates can be intimidating."

For more cheap nonstop flights out of California visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.