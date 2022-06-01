Georgia Confirms First Case Of Monkeypox

A virus with only a few cases reported mere weeks ago is now sweeping the country. Monkeypox has just been confirmed in Georgia, and the infected individual has a history of international travel. According to The Savannah Morning News, the man assumed to be infected resides in Atlanta and has all of the most common symptoms associated with the virus. For the case to be officially confirmed, further testing will need to be conducted by the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention.

The Savannah Morning News noted that the man is currently being monitored, and health officials are working to trace everyone that he has been in contact with in an effort to contain the virus. He will be able to re-enter society when his symptoms cease.

The World Health Organization’s technical lead for monkeypox research, Rosamund Lewis said that cases have now been confirmed in 30 countries.

“We’re seeing cases all appearing in a relatively short period of time. We’re seeing that in a few days, in a couple of weeks, we’re seeing over 500 cases,” Lewis shared. “This is different. This has not been seen before.”

If you or someone that you know is experiencing fatigue, headache, fever, and body-aches along with a distinct rash; health officials recommend contacting your doctor immediately.