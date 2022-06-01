Here's Where San Diego Ranks Among The Best Places To Raise A Family

Starting a family is a big decision, one that requires a lot of thought to decide when and where is the best place to raise kids. To help narrow down the search, a new study by WalletHub has compared each state to determine which is the best for raising a family.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities to determine which cities are the best in the country to raise a family. Several cities in California found a spot on the list, including San Diego which ranked in the Top 10 overall.

So where does San Diego rank among the best places to raise a family?

According to WalletHub, San Diego is the sixth best place in the country to raise a family. The city received high marks in family fun, education & child care, health & safety and socio-economics, ranking in the top 20 in the first three categories. In terms of affordability, San Diego fell nearly the middle of the list, ranking at No. 80.

Several other cities in California also made the list:

No. 1: Fremont

No. 3: Irving

No. 8: San Jose

No. 12: San Francisco

No. 15: Huntington Beach

No. 33: Santa Clarita

No. 37: Chula Vista

No. 40: Santa Rosa

No. 42: Rancho Cucamonga

No. 44: Sacramento

No. 55: Garden Grove

No. 63: Oceanside

No. 65: Glendale

No. 74: Modesto

No. 81: Los Angeles

No. 90: Bakersfield

No. 94: Long Beach

No. 99: Anaheim

No. 117: Riverside

No. 119: Oakland

No. 121: Fontana

No. 122: Oxnard

No. 127: Fresno

No. 130: Stockton

No. 134: Ontario

No. 137: Santa Ana

No. 139: Moreno Valley

No. 178: San Bernardino

These are the Top 20 best places in the U.S. to raise a family:

Fremont, California Overland Park, Kansas Irvine, California Plano, Texas Columbia, Maryland San Diego, California Seattle, Washington San Jose, California Madison, Wisconsin Scottsdale, Arizona South Burlington, Vermont San Francisco, California Gilbert, Arizona Lincoln, Nebraska Huntington Beach, California Boise, Idaho Fargo, North Dakota Austin, Texas Virginia Beach, Virginia Sioux Falls, South Dakota

To determine the list, WalletHub evaluated 182 cities across five factors: family fun, health & safety, education & child care, affordability and socio-economics. These factors were then measured using 46 relevant metrics, including: playgrounds per capita, walkability, bike score, ideal weather, air quality, violent crime rate per capita, family homelessness, high school graduation rate, child care costs, cost of living, unemployment rate, and many more.

