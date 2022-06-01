Here's Where San Diego Ranks Among The Best Places To Raise A Family
By Sarah Tate
June 1, 2022
Starting a family is a big decision, one that requires a lot of thought to decide when and where is the best place to raise kids. To help narrow down the search, a new study by WalletHub has compared each state to determine which is the best for raising a family.
WalletHub compared more than 180 cities to determine which cities are the best in the country to raise a family. Several cities in California found a spot on the list, including San Diego which ranked in the Top 10 overall.
So where does San Diego rank among the best places to raise a family?
According to WalletHub, San Diego is the sixth best place in the country to raise a family. The city received high marks in family fun, education & child care, health & safety and socio-economics, ranking in the top 20 in the first three categories. In terms of affordability, San Diego fell nearly the middle of the list, ranking at No. 80.
Several other cities in California also made the list:
- No. 1: Fremont
- No. 3: Irving
- No. 8: San Jose
- No. 12: San Francisco
- No. 15: Huntington Beach
- No. 33: Santa Clarita
- No. 37: Chula Vista
- No. 40: Santa Rosa
- No. 42: Rancho Cucamonga
- No. 44: Sacramento
- No. 55: Garden Grove
- No. 63: Oceanside
- No. 65: Glendale
- No. 74: Modesto
- No. 81: Los Angeles
- No. 90: Bakersfield
- No. 94: Long Beach
- No. 99: Anaheim
- No. 117: Riverside
- No. 119: Oakland
- No. 121: Fontana
- No. 122: Oxnard
- No. 127: Fresno
- No. 130: Stockton
- No. 134: Ontario
- No. 137: Santa Ana
- No. 139: Moreno Valley
- No. 178: San Bernardino
These are the Top 20 best places in the U.S. to raise a family:
- Fremont, California
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Irvine, California
- Plano, Texas
- Columbia, Maryland
- San Diego, California
- Seattle, Washington
- San Jose, California
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- South Burlington, Vermont
- San Francisco, California
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Huntington Beach, California
- Boise, Idaho
- Fargo, North Dakota
- Austin, Texas
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
To determine the list, WalletHub evaluated 182 cities across five factors: family fun, health & safety, education & child care, affordability and socio-economics. These factors were then measured using 46 relevant metrics, including: playgrounds per capita, walkability, bike score, ideal weather, air quality, violent crime rate per capita, family homelessness, high school graduation rate, child care costs, cost of living, unemployment rate, and many more.
Check out the full report here.