Here's Where San Diego Ranks Among The Best Places To Raise A Family

By Sarah Tate

June 1, 2022

Starting a family is a big decision, one that requires a lot of thought to decide when and where is the best place to raise kids. To help narrow down the search, a new study by WalletHub has compared each state to determine which is the best for raising a family.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities to determine which cities are the best in the country to raise a family. Several cities in California found a spot on the list, including San Diego which ranked in the Top 10 overall.

So where does San Diego rank among the best places to raise a family?

According to WalletHub, San Diego is the sixth best place in the country to raise a family. The city received high marks in family fun, education & child care, health & safety and socio-economics, ranking in the top 20 in the first three categories. In terms of affordability, San Diego fell nearly the middle of the list, ranking at No. 80.

Several other cities in California also made the list:

  • No. 1: Fremont
  • No. 3: Irving
  • No. 8: San Jose
  • No. 12: San Francisco
  • No. 15: Huntington Beach
  • No. 33: Santa Clarita
  • No. 37: Chula Vista
  • No. 40: Santa Rosa
  • No. 42: Rancho Cucamonga
  • No. 44: Sacramento
  • No. 55: Garden Grove
  • No. 63: Oceanside
  • No. 65: Glendale
  • No. 74: Modesto
  • No. 81: Los Angeles
  • No. 90: Bakersfield
  • No. 94: Long Beach
  • No. 99: Anaheim
  • No. 117: Riverside
  • No. 119: Oakland
  • No. 121: Fontana
  • No. 122: Oxnard
  • No. 127: Fresno
  • No. 130: Stockton
  • No. 134: Ontario
  • No. 137: Santa Ana
  • No. 139: Moreno Valley
  • No. 178: San Bernardino

These are the Top 20 best places in the U.S. to raise a family:

  1. Fremont, California
  2. Overland Park, Kansas
  3. Irvine, California
  4. Plano, Texas
  5. Columbia, Maryland
  6. San Diego, California
  7. Seattle, Washington
  8. San Jose, California
  9. Madison, Wisconsin
  10. Scottsdale, Arizona
  11. South Burlington, Vermont
  12. San Francisco, California
  13. Gilbert, Arizona
  14. Lincoln, Nebraska
  15. Huntington Beach, California
  16. Boise, Idaho
  17. Fargo, North Dakota
  18. Austin, Texas
  19. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  20. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

To determine the list, WalletHub evaluated 182 cities across five factors: family fun, health & safety, education & child care, affordability and socio-economics. These factors were then measured using 46 relevant metrics, including: playgrounds per capita, walkability, bike score, ideal weather, air quality, violent crime rate per capita, family homelessness, high school graduation rate, child care costs, cost of living, unemployment rate, and many more.

Check out the full report here.

