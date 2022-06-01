Here's Why Southside Thinks Co-Parenting With Yung Miami So Easy

"The key to a cordial co-parenting relationship is just no sex," Southside explained. "Cannot have sex with your baby mommas. You can't have--- I got a girlfriend too, so you can't have sex with your baby mommas with a girlfriend."



Southside and Yung Miami dated for two years and had their daughter Summer together before they formally broke up in 2020. Since then, the 808 Mafia founder has had nothing but respect for the City Girl rapper. However, Yung Miami isn't the only mother he has to deal with. Southside has four children with four separate women in total. He said he applies the same rule to all of them.



"One of them I really don't know and the other three, I love them," Southside said.



On the music front, Southside recently dropped off "Hold That Heat" with Future and Travis Scott earlier this year. The song is set to appear on 808 Mafia's upcoming compilation album. In addition to that project, Southside is also working on a joint album with Polo G.



Watch Southside's episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast below.