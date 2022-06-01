How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Take Part In Queen's Birthday Parade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and are expected to take part in the first royal event to kick off the festivities. Despite quitting royal life in 2020, the Sussexes participate in the Trooping the Colour. According to Hello Magazine, they will likely ride in a carriage during a procession that departs from the palace and travels through the Mall to HoeseGuards Parade and back.

Their children Archie and Lilibet, who will turn one on Saturday, June 4, are too young to ride in the carriage and will probably watch the parade from inside Buckingham Palace. Royal children are usually seen peeking out from behind curtains to watch the carriages leave and return, according to Hello.

However, the royal family announced the Queen would only be joined on the balcony by working members of the royal family and their children meaning Prince Harry and Meghan will not be watching the flypast or waving to crowds from the balcony.

According to Hello, the couple may have a balcony moment on Sunday, June 5, when the Queen and members of the royal family could make a final appearance as part of the Jubilee Pageant event that will end the celebrations. The pageant is expected to be watched by up to a billion people worldwide.