Jack White Reveals What He Listens To While Working On A New Record

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 1, 2022

Jack White shared some insight into his music-making process ahead of the release of his latest album. Before taking the stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 1, the musician stopped by to talk with ALT 98.7 FM's Booker and Stryker. White is gearing up for the release of his second full-length album Entering Heaven Alive which will arrive on July 22.

This is the follow-up to the first album Fear of Dawn, which was the musician's first full-length collection in over four years when it arrived on April 8. When asked why he decided to wait months between the releases instead of making a double album, White explained, "The main reason was the vinyl production. It was impossible to produce that much vinyl for two albums and have them come out on the same day." He then revealed that he initially "wanted them to come out on the same day." Booker and Stryker also asked the Third Man Records co-founder about his musical inspirations, which prompted White to share a quirky fact about his creative process.

"The bad news about me, if you live with me or have to ride in a car with me while I'm working on a record is I can't listen to anything but what I'm working on," he shockingly revealed. "I cannot listen to other music or other people's records. I don't want to emulate anything else. I don't want to even think about emulating or copying anything else."

To celebrate the two new albums, White is continuing his The Supply Chain Issues Tour over the summer. The tour will conclude on August 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jack White
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.