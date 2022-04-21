Jack White Shares Details Behind Surprise On-Stage Wedding

Jack White appeared on the most recent episode of The Late Show where he discussed his new album and his recent surprise on-stage wedding.

The musician proposed and got married to his girlfriend Olivia Jean during a performance in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday (April 8). Colbert asked White if the proposal and marriage were planned, and White explained that it all depended on how the day went. “If the day had some left turns, maybe it wouldn’t be the right day, but the day kept on going so well. I figured it was a good time to do it,” he explained. “She was very surprised. Luckily, Ben Swanker works at Third Man Records, he’s also a minister of some church on the internet, I don’t know … and he was backstage, and I asked her, ‘Do you want to get married now, or do you want to wait?’ and she said. ‘No, right now, this is a great day!'”

White also discussed advice he received from Prince and performed his Fear of Dawn track “What’s the Trick?” “I met him one time,” he said referring to Prince. “At an afterparty for this thing. He was incredibly nice… He told me, ‘No one will ever tell you how to play your guitar, Jack.'”

Watch the interview and performance below.