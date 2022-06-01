Katy Perry Extends Las Vegas 'Play' Residency: See New Dates

Katy Perry has added new shows to her Las Vegas residency later this year, extending her show dates into October and giving fans more chances to come and "play" with the "Firework" singer.

On June 1, the American Idol judge announced that she was extending her Katy Perry: PLAY residency at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, adding new dates in October. The news came in a fun video on Instagram where a computer is clicking through files that say "Perry Playland," "Eat Me" and "See you in October."

"mark ur 🗓 we gonna #play 🍄 in October too babes," she wrote captioned the video, directing fans to a link to purchase tickets. The new dates added are October 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. PDT on Monday (June 6).