Katy Perry Extends Las Vegas 'Play' Residency: See New Dates
By Sarah Tate
June 1, 2022
Katy Perry has added new shows to her Las Vegas residency later this year, extending her show dates into October and giving fans more chances to come and "play" with the "Firework" singer.
On June 1, the American Idol judge announced that she was extending her Katy Perry: PLAY residency at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, adding new dates in October. The news came in a fun video on Instagram where a computer is clicking through files that say "Perry Playland," "Eat Me" and "See you in October."
"mark ur 🗓 we gonna #play 🍄 in October too babes," she wrote captioned the video, directing fans to a link to purchase tickets. The new dates added are October 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. PDT on Monday (June 6).
Below are the complete list of dates for Katy Perry: PLAY:
- June 3, 2022
- June 4, 2022
- June 8, 2022
- June 10, 2022
- June 11, 2022
- July 29, 2022
- July 30, 2022
- August 3, 2022
- August 5, 2022
- August 6, 2022
- August 10, 2022
- August 12, 2022
- August 13, 2022
- October 5, 2022
- October 7, 2022
- October 8, 2022
- October 14, 2022
- October 15, 2022
- October 18, 2022
- October 21, 2022
- October 22, 2022
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website here.