Kourtney Kardashian & Gwyneth Paltrow Tease Poosh & Goop Collab
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 1, 2022
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian have teamed up for a Goop and Poosh collaboration. “Goop x @poosh collab coming soon...drop your predictions below,” the caption on Goop’s IG read. Poosh's caption teased “... the collab we’ve all been waiting for. Be prepared to meet your match,” and signed off with the hilarious hashtag "pooshyourboundaries."
The announcement isn't a shock to fans who noticed a hint at the collaboration in a teaser for episode 8 of Hulu's The Kardashians. The preview showed Paltrow having a sit-down with Kourtney to discuss the idea of partnering up. “I think it’s such a cool opportunity for two females to come together,” she said before the clip cuts to Kourtney explaining “Gwyneth has this idea to do a collab candle called Smells Like My Pooshie.”
This will be the first time the brands work together but Gwyneth did acknowledge Poosh while responding to a fan question that read "are you upset that poosh copied you?" reports Glamour. She wrote back, "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bullsh*t, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfil her dreams. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from. Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us, plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #kravisforever.”