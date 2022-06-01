Kourtney Kardashian & Gwyneth Paltrow Tease Poosh & Goop Collab

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian have teamed up for a Goop and Poosh collaboration. “Goop x @poosh collab coming soon...drop your predictions below,” the caption on Goop’s IG read. Poosh's caption teased “... the collab we’ve all been waiting for. Be prepared to meet your match,” and signed off with the hilarious hashtag "pooshyourboundaries."

The announcement isn't a shock to fans who noticed a hint at the collaboration in a teaser for episode 8 of Hulu's The Kardashians. The preview showed Paltrow having a sit-down with Kourtney to discuss the idea of partnering up. “I think it’s such a cool opportunity for two females to come together,” she said before the clip cuts to Kourtney explaining “Gwyneth has this idea to do a collab candle called Smells Like My Pooshie.”