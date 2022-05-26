Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Go On Intense Cleanse To Have A Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker underwent an intense cleanse in their efforts to have a baby.

The couple wasted no time trying to expand their family after getting engaged in October 2021. In an episode of The Kardashians that aired Thursday (May 26), they shared the extreme steps they have taken to help them get pregnant and make that a reality.

During the episode, Kardashian revealed that she and her then-fiancé were trying the Panchakarma cleanse to help their chances of creating a healthy embryo, per Entertainment Tonight. The method, as described by expert Martha Soffa's website, is a series of "immersive and restorative therapies that detoxify, nourish, and rejuvenate the entire mind, body, and spirit."

"It will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs," she said, adding, "This is the one thing that we haven't tried."

The couple had to follow a set of rules before the cleanse even began as they were told to abstain from sex and exercise as well as caffeine, alcohol and sugar. Once the cleanse started, they each went a spa throughout the week, spending hours there at a time, ET reports. The Poosh founder would get a ginger foot bath and yoni steam while the blink-182 drummer would get oil poured on his head, supposedly to help with his nervous system.

While Barker wasn't exactly thrilled with some of the restrictions – mainly the sex and exercise – he seemed happy enough to explore new ways of trying to have a baby with his now-wife.

"I'm super grateful Travis is doing this with met. I don't think I could do it on my own," she said. "I just feel like it's something we have to do together. We're making a baby together."

The couple, who recently got married in a courthouse wedding in California before flying to Italy for a lavish ceremony with family and friends, have been open about their journey of IVF and desire to have a baby. In an earlier episode of The Kardashians, they were filmed visiting a doctor's office to get started with IVF, which she has described as difficult.