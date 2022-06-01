Robbers Say 'Thank You' After Stealing From Texas Convenience Store: WATCH

A convenience store in Pasadena, Texas, was robbed at gunpoint — but what the alleged robbers said left a mark on the store's co-owner.

Masked robbers entered the store on May 16, when co-owner Suzie Ram was working at the store with her daughters Harpreet, 18, and Neah, 11, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"The first one that came in was very aggressive. The second one behind him seemed a little bit nervous, less aggressive," Ram said. Other witnesses described the suspects as "not very menacing" and "polite."

Ram continued to recall the incident and said one of the robbers said, "Thank you, mama," as he walked out with a bag full of $6,000. She believes the suspects have a prior connection to the store. "Just the knowledge that this person had, the way he kept saying 'mama' and 'thank you ma'am.' I just feel like I made a mistake being too close or being too naive or friendly with the people that come in here," she said.

Ram said the robbery was "devastating." "We don't sell alcohol here because we're close to a school and that's where people make money. We only make money on the little bit of groceries that we have," she said.

Pasadena police said the suspects are between 18 and 20 years old and arrived in a grey sedan, but they left in a different car.

