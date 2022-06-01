San Antonio's Newest All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Spot Is Now Open

By Ginny Reese

June 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

San Antonio's newest eatery is an all-you-can-eat sushi spot. The San Antonio Current reported that the new spot, Umiya, is now open for business.

The restaurant includes a full bar and is located in Northwest San Antonio. It's housed in the space that formerly held Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

The Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant serves all-you-can-eat soups, salads, hibachi, and sushi. It joins a plethora of sushi spots in San Antonio, including Izumi Sushi & Hibachi, Kura Sushi, Time to 8, and Sushi Haya.

Umiya is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The spot already has great reviews on Yelp. One user wrote:

"I was worried the portion sizes would be tiny since it is an all-you-can-eat menu but I was definitely pleasantly surprised! The portion sizes are great and the variety of food to choose from is pretty good. I would recommend the udon and beef...it's not an udon soup but more of a yaki udon style dish. Side note, both sides of the menu are included in the all-you-can-eat deal. The food was great but I would come back because of the service. Everyone was so friendly and responsive, so I can honestly say we really enjoyed our time here."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.