These Atlanta Music Venues Are Perfect For A Date Night

Sometimes, where you take a first date can determine if there is a second or third. The first impression can set the entire tone of the evening.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the three best live music venues to take a first date to are The Eastern, Grocery On Home, and Aisle 5. Each venue has its own unique vibe that is perfect for sparking conversation and connection on a first date!

Here is what The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had to say about each venue:

The Eastern:

"The Eastern is a live music venue in the Atlanta Dairies complex in Reynoldstown, just off the Beltline. The venue’s multilevel layout means there isn’t a bad seat in the house. On nights with performances, the rooftop is open. You can enjoy a covered performance space, bar, restaurant and open-air seating."

Grocery On Home:

"Grocery on Home’s Facebook page says it’s not “a traditional music venue. It is a curated space that hosts performances.” The venue got its name because it’s in a former neighborhood grocery store on Home Avenue. Performances are small, and reservations might be required, so this isn’t a spur-of-the-moment destination."

Aisle 5:

"This intimate space in Midtown hosts performances from an eclectic mix of indie artists. Consider taking your date to the sixth annual live music and poetry concert, “The Roses that Grew from Concrete.” Hosted by Pretty Dope Dia and Redstorm, the June 19 concert will celebrate “the lives and musical legacies of the late Tupac Shakur, DJ Knodat, Malik Killiam and N. Ali Early."

For more information regarding the location and a detailed description of each venue visit HERE.