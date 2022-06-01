This Arizona Hiking Trail Leads To A Dreamy Hidden Oasis

If you enjoy hiking and day outside, you have to check out this Arizona trail. According to Only In Your State, it leads to a "magnificent hidden oasis" that is absolutely jaw-dropping.

When you think of hiking in Arizona, you don't normally picture a slice of paradise. Instead, you may think of blistering heat and desert sand. But, the Butcher Jones Trail located in Tonto National Forest near Apache Junction is definitely something special.

The trail leads you on a journey to a gorgeous lake with the bluest water you've ever seen, especially in contrast to the surrounding brown desert.

The trail is rated "moderate" on AllTrails and is almost six miles long. Don't forget to pack lots of water! Even though you end at an oasis, you're still hiking through the heat!

Since the trail is located in the Tonto National Forest, you'll need to purchase a day pass to get in. It's only $8 per person and the fee can be paid at the entrance on site.

Check it out at: Tonto National Forest, Arizona 85263, USA