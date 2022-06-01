This Is The Best Hot Dog In Connecticut

A Cheshire restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Blackie's Hot Dog Stand as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Named the best hot dog in the state—and one of the best in the region—by NewEngland.com, Blackie's Hot Dogs uses the technique of boiling their dogs in oil until the casings split," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Reviewers say the homemade pepper relish is what sets Blackie's apart, so don't be shy with the condiment!

"Blackie's has been described by reviewers as "hot dog heaven" and the spot to get the "best hot dogs on the planet."

