This Is The Best Hot Dog In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
June 1, 2022
A Cheshire restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Connecticut.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Blackie's Hot Dog Stand as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Named the best hot dog in the state—and one of the best in the region—by NewEngland.com, Blackie's Hot Dogs uses the technique of boiling their dogs in oil until the casings split," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Reviewers say the homemade pepper relish is what sets Blackie's apart, so don't be shy with the condiment!
"Blackie's has been described by reviewers as "hot dog heaven" and the spot to get the "best hot dogs on the planet."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best hot dog in every state:
- Alabama- Tony's Hot Dogs (Birmingham)
- Alaska- International House of Hot Dogs (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Nogales Hot Dogs No. 2 (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- ScoopDog (Little Rock)
- California- Duff's Dogzz (San Diego)
- Colorado- Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution (Littleton)
- Connecticut- Blackie's Hot Dog Stand (Cheshire)
- Delaware- The Dog House (Newcastle)
- Florida- Sweet Dogs 305 (Miami)
- Georgia- Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs (Marietta and Cartersville)
- Hawaii- Puka Dog (Koloa and Poipu)
- Idaho- Scotty's Hot Dogs (Boise)
- Illinois- Flub a Dub Chub's (Chicago)
- Indiana- Garcia's Hot Dogs (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Bob's Drop Inn (Le Mars)
- Kansas- Wiener Kitchen (Overland Park)
- Kentucky- Lonnie's Best Tate of Chicago (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Cochon Butcher (New Orleans)
- Maine- Flo's Steamed Hot Dogs (Cape Neddick)
- Maryland- G&A Restaurant (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- George's Coney Island (Worcester)
- Michigan- Duly's Place (Detroit)
- Minnesota- The Wienery (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Small Time Hot Dogs (Winona)
- Missouri- Woofie's Hot Dogs (Overland)
- Montana- Mr Hot Dogs (Butte)
- Nebraska- Coney Island Lunch Room (Grand Island)
- Nevada- Buldogis (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Puppy Love Hot Dogs (Concord)
- New Jersey- Hiram's Roadstand (Fort Lee)
- New Mexico- Urban Hot Dog Company (Albuquerque)
- New York- Crif Dogs (New York City)
- North Carolina- Hot Dog World (Hendersonville)
- North Dakota- DogMahal DogHaus (Grand Forks)
- Ohio- Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Siegie's Sausage Factory (Tulsa)
- Oregon- Otto's Sausage Kitchen (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Coney Island Lunch (Scranton)
- Rhode Island- Olneyville New York System (Providence and Cranston)
- South Carolina- Jack's Cosmic Dogs (Mt Pleasant)
- South Dakota- Hungry Dog (Mitchell)
- Tennessee- D&B Hot Dogs (Knoxville)
- Texas- Angry Dog (Dallas)
- Utah- J. Dawgs (various locations)
- Vermont- Hound Dogs (Manchester Center)
- Virginia- Haute Dogs and Fries (Alexandria)
- Washington- Dog in the Park (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Hillbilly Hot Dogs (Lesage)
- Wisconsin- Hot Dog Avenue (Wisconsin Dells)
- Wyoming- Weenie Wrangler (Cheyenne)