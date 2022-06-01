This Is The Best Hot Dog In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Maryland.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included G&A Restaurant as the top choice for Maryland.

"Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,' G&A Restaurant, which opened its doors nearly 100 years ago, is hands-down the best spot to get a classic Coney Island hot dog in Maryland," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Plus, at the price of $2.30, these dogs are the definition of a bargain."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best hot dog in every state: