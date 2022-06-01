This Is The Best Hot Dog In Virginia

An Alexandria restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Haute Dogs and Fries as the top choice for Virginia.

"In addition to winning the prize for 'most clever name,' Haute Dogs and Fries is also the best place to get a hot dog in Virginia," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "The signature Haute Dog is made using a homemade New England style roll and topped with house onion relish, mustard, mayo, and celery salt."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best hot dog in every state: