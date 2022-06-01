Trae Tha Truth Attends A Funeral For One Of The Uvalde Victims

"I Gave Families My Word I Would Support Them In Any Way I Can," Trae wrote in his caption. "I Flew To Uvalde Today For The Funeral As They Started Laying The Little Angels Who Lost They Lives At Robb Elementary in Uvalde Texas To Rest…. Love To Them All… Heartbreaking Situation.. Fly High🕊🕊🕊 “Amerie Jo Garza” I was so Angry Seeing A Child In A Casket I felt Like The shooter should come back and Be Dealt Wit Again In A Waaaay Worst Way!! 😡💔"



Trae has showed just how dedicated he is to helping his community heal. Not long after the news broke about the shooting, Trae revealed that he passed on a visit to the White House in order to provide assistance to the communities of both Uvalde and Buffalo, N.Y.



Trae Tha Truth is just one of several artists who are mourning over the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the mass shooting. In the days following the tragedy, Texas artists like Bun B, Megan Thee Stallion and Scarface have expressed their sorrow for the victims and voiced their opinions about what needs to be done to prevent tragedies like the incident in Uvalde. Scarface took it a step further by calling out Senator Ted Cruz for speaking at a NRA convention just days after the shooting.