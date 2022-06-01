Yo Gotti Taps Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, Lil Poppa For Official NBA Finals Song
By Tony M. Centeno
June 1, 2022
Yo Gotti and his CMG crew aren't slowing down at all this year. After previously enlisting new talent to his growing roster of successful artists, the Memphis native has put a couple of his new artists to the test in his new song for the NBA Finals.
On Wednesday, June 1, Yo Gotti dropped his new single "Big League" featuring Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and Lil Poppa. The song, which is produced by Cubeatz and Murda Beatz, features competitive bars from all four artists along with a catchy hook from Gotti and 'Bagg. CMG's newest additions Lil Poppa of Jacksonville, Fla and Mozzy of Sacramento, Calif. chime in towards the end.
"Court-side seats, this the big bag," Gotti raps. "Hit a Ja Morant shot, get 'em big mad/Real hustle knew one day it was gon' pay off, pay off, Yeah, now I'm ballin' in the play-offs, play-offs/Mansion in Miami, ball at the Celtics/"Gotti, you the entree", yeah, I nailed it."
"Big League" will serve as the official song of the NBA Finals, which kicks off on Thursday, June 2. Once the song dropped at midnight, Gotti shared a clip of the track along with a visualizer that shows a customized CMG jersey signed by all the artists on the track. Before the song dropped, Gotti hit up his Instagram account to formally announce the record and shout-out the NBA, ESPN and ABC, who will be broadcasting the NBA Finals.
"PSA, we got something coming for y'all tonight at 12 midnight," Gotti said in his video. "Yeah CMG summer, it continues."
Listen to "Big League" below.