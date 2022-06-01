"Court-side seats, this the big bag," Gotti raps. "Hit a Ja Morant shot, get 'em big mad/Real hustle knew one day it was gon' pay off, pay off, Yeah, now I'm ballin' in the play-offs, play-offs/Mansion in Miami, ball at the Celtics/"Gotti, you the entree", yeah, I nailed it."



"Big League" will serve as the official song of the NBA Finals, which kicks off on Thursday, June 2. Once the song dropped at midnight, Gotti shared a clip of the track along with a visualizer that shows a customized CMG jersey signed by all the artists on the track. Before the song dropped, Gotti hit up his Instagram account to formally announce the record and shout-out the NBA, ESPN and ABC, who will be broadcasting the NBA Finals.



"PSA, we got something coming for y'all tonight at 12 midnight," Gotti said in his video. "Yeah CMG summer, it continues."



Listen to "Big League" below.