Yo Gotti Says 50 Cent Encouraged Him To Change Label Name

“I was having a [phone] conversation with 50 Cent, and he was like, ‘Yo, you’re winning, but you can’t be Cocaine Muzik Group — that’s too harsh. They’re going to be scared of that,’ ” Gotti told Billboard. “[I] thought about it like, ‘Damn, he’s right. What else does CMG mean?’ He put it in my head to start thinking in that direction.”



CMG officially launched in 2013 after Gotti signed a deal with Antonio "L.A." Reid's Epic Records and recruited Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, who unfortunately passed away back in February. Over the years, CMG has developed numerous successful artists like Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, 42 Dugg and most recently Mozzy and Lehla Samia. Although "Cocaine Muzik" was a nod to the "addictiveness" of his artists' music, Gotti was able to change his imprint's name to something more valuable. 50 Cent praised Gotti and his team after he saw the cover story.



"CMG on top everybody don’t make it to this level. @yogotti , 💪🏽 @blacyoungsta @moneybaggyo ,💣BOOM💨 whole squad lit 🔥" 50 Cent wrote in his caption.