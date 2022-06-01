Zendaya's Sweet Birthday Tribute To Tom Holland Is A Must-See
By Sarah Tate
June 1, 2022
Zendaya and Tom Holland are couple goals! While the notoriously private couple typically keep their relationship out of the public eye, Zendaya took some time to celebrate Holland on his birthday.
On Wednesday (June 1), the Euphoria star took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo with her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star in honor of his 26th birthday, penning a sweet note to the person who makes her the "happiest." In the pic, the Uncharted actor is smiling at the camera while Zendaya cuddles against him, grinning off to the side.
"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," she captioned the coupled-up pic.
Check out the sweet post below.
Zendaya and Holland have been romantically linked since 2021 after rumors began circulating that the two were dating after they were photographed kissing inside a car. The two had been friends for years, starring together in several Spider-Man films, but their relationship reportedly had recently turned romantic. An anonymous source told Us Weekly that they "balance each other out."
"They both challenge each other and balance each other out," the source said, adding that Holland makes "makes her laugh" while Zendaya "really helps guide him through the world of celebrity."