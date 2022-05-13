'I Could Feel The Heat': Arizona Couple Barely Escapes House Fire

One Arizona couple narrowly escaped an overnight house fire, reported 12 News.

Kim Kurtz and her husband, along with their two cats and one dog, lived in a mobile home in Phoenix. Unfortunately it was destroyed in an early morning fire on Sunday. Kurtz said, "I remember looking up and seeing a ball of fire over my head and not knowing what to do. It was scary, I could feel the heat. I got up and just yelled for my husband, we both got out right before all this came down."

The couple was asleep until they were woken up at 1:30 a.m. by the smell of smoke. The flames quickly spread across their home.

Kim's husband suffered second-degree burns to his head, neck, back, and arms as he led his wife out of the home to safety. Kim said, "If he wouldn't have gotten out when he did, it would have collapsed on him, it was that close."

Thankfully, fire crews arrived on the scene just minutes later and were able to stop the flames from spreading past their home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Phoenix Fire Department wrote on Twitter:

"Firefighters have extinguished a mobile home fire near 7th St & Union Hills. One person was transported to the hospital for minor burns. Investigators are on the scene to determine a cause."