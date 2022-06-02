Details Emerge About Arizona's New Mattel-Inspired Theme Park

By Ginny Reese

June 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

New details have emerged about the upcoming Mattel-inspired theme park that's coming to Arizona.

12 News reported that the park is scheduled to open in Glendale next year.

A statement from the City of Glendale says that Mattel Adventure Park has compiled a list of rides and attractions that you can expect at the park. All of the amenities are inspired by popular toys and games owned by the Mattel brand.

Here is that full list:

  • Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots-themed miniature golf course
  • A life-sized Pictionary game board
  • Climbing structure featuring giant UNO cards
  • Masters of the Universe laser tag arena
  • Barbie Beach House with flying theater ride
  • The Barbie Dream Closet Experience featuring hologram technology
  • Barbie Rooftop where guests can order drinks and snacks

Mark Cornell, president of Epic Resort Destinations, said in a statement:

"We are extremely excited to add Barbie, Masters of the Universe and Mattel Games-themed attractions and rides to an already outstanding offering in development at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park."
