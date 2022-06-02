Frank Ocean Is Reportedly Planning To Direct His First Movie

By Tony M. Centeno

June 2, 2022

Frank Ocean
Photo: Getty Images

Frank Ocean may be plotting to breakthrough into Hollywood by directing his first feature film.

According to a report Discussing Film published on Wednesday, June 1, the Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter wants to direct his first full-length movie. There are no confirmed details about the film at the moment, but the outlet's sources claim that the film has a working title, Philly. While everything is currently tentative, it's possible that Ocean could begin production on the film in the fall and wrap up by New Year's if his schedule permits. The Blonde singer is also reportedly plotting his return to music ahead of his scheduled headlining performance at Coachella in 2023.

The discussions surrounding the film are still in the infant stage since Ocean is reportedly considering his busy schedule. The outlet also said that A24 and 2AM are interested in distributing the movie. While A24 has been having a stellar run lately, 2AM is a fairly new production company that has been involved in two films from A24's catalog including Bodies, Bodies, Bodies starring Pete Davidson and Past Lives, which has not been released yet. If the film does move forward, Ocean is reportedly considering New Mexico as a potential filming location.

Ocean already has ample filmmaking experience under his belt. Back in 2016, he wrote the foreword for the screenplay book release of Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight. He also wrote and directed his 2016 visual album Endless, which is a 46-minute presentation of Ocean building a staircase that featured new music at the time of its release.

As of press time, Frank Ocean and his team have not confirmed the report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.