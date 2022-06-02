Frank Ocean Is Reportedly Planning To Direct His First Movie

The discussions surrounding the film are still in the infant stage since Ocean is reportedly considering his busy schedule. The outlet also said that A24 and 2AM are interested in distributing the movie. While A24 has been having a stellar run lately, 2AM is a fairly new production company that has been involved in two films from A24's catalog including Bodies, Bodies, Bodies starring Pete Davidson and Past Lives, which has not been released yet. If the film does move forward, Ocean is reportedly considering New Mexico as a potential filming location.



Ocean already has ample filmmaking experience under his belt. Back in 2016, he wrote the foreword for the screenplay book release of Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight. He also wrote and directed his 2016 visual album Endless, which is a 46-minute presentation of Ocean building a staircase that featured new music at the time of its release.



As of press time, Frank Ocean and his team have not confirmed the report.