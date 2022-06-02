Here's Why Consequence Has Apologized To Drake

“Petty energy ain’t it for 2022,” Consequence wrote in his caption. “A few years ago, Drake had Ye & I over to cook up n catch a vibe. As an OG. I owe @champagnepapi an apology for letting the competition over the LP’s spiral out of control. Pardon me for whatever was said about you or your loved ones. Keep doing you bro.”



Consequence was one of many fans who believed Drake fanned the flames of his scorching beef with Ye when he hopped on Trippie Redd's "Betrayal" last year. In the song, Drake raps "All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone." Cons responded by dissing the Canadian rapper on "Party Time," which he dropped after Ye and Andre 3000's "Life of the Party" leaked.



“One trip with Trippie left you drippin’ red/Infrareds pointed at your cranium," Consequence spits on the track. “Who told Aubs that he can play with them? That boy Cons can run the fade with them/I wish we could shoot five instead of group chats, Next time bring Chubbs when you shoot back.”



Ye and Drake eventually squashed their beef at their Larry Hoover concert last December. So far, Drake has not publicly responded to Consequence's apology.